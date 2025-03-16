UBS Group Cuts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $10.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.53.

UiPath Trading Up 8.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $10.84 on Thursday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in UiPath by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

