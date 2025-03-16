UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Stake Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 476.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $4,331,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at $3,513,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UMH opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,866.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UMH. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

