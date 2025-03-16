US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bancolombia by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $245,000.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $43.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $44.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

