US Bancorp DE Sells 3,186 Shares of Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Loar were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Loar by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Loar by 871.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Loar Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. Loar Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Loar Profile

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

