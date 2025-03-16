Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Utah Medical Products were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTMD. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 128.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 78,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 439.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 838.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utah Medical Products by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTMD opened at $57.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Utah Medical Products ( NASDAQ:UTMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.