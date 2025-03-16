Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,965,708 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,965,708 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,505,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in NVIDIA by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 7,077 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $131.19. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

