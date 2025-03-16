VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $226.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $198.44 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

