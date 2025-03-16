Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

