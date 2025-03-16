Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,954,000 after buying an additional 2,052,989 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,914,000 after purchasing an additional 485,436 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 419,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,114,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,162,000 after purchasing an additional 324,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

In related news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,664.25. This represents a 46.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,491 shares in the company, valued at $9,720,610.98. This represents a 6.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock worth $4,550,258 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $74.37 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.10 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.36.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

