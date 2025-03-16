Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.91. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0903 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -163.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 31.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

