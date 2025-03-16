Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,879 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

NYSE CWEN opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.73 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.4312 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 229.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CWEN. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

