Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,413 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,793 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 354,297 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 267.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 391,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 284,665 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in SM Energy by 136.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 484,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after purchasing an additional 279,417 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $9,924,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SM

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at $474,591.76. This represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.