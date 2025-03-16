Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,523 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Qorvo by 2,621.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $99.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.54 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.96, a PEG ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

