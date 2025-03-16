Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,060,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,338,000 after acquiring an additional 159,069 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $122,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,645,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 428,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.95.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

