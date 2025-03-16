Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.45 Million Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 134,928 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $59,055,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in RingCentral by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after buying an additional 151,433 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,886,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 35,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $1,002,141.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,845.60. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 123,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $3,528,873.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,701,774.40. The trade was a 21.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,740 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,279. Insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.69.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

See Also

