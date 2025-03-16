Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,040 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Climb Global Solutions were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLMB. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in Climb Global Solutions by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,173,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Climb Global Solutions by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles Edward Bass sold 8,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $1,012,271.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,520.32. This trade represents a 23.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 7,500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,156,145.84. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,764 shares of company stock worth $2,578,506. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $111.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $514.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

