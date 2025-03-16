Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,107,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,740,000 after acquiring an additional 391,553 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,671,000. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CG opened at $42.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.10.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.