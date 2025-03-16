Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 431,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 262,027 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,095,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,907,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 219,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE GNW opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.02. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

