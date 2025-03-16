Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in February

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vimian Group AB (publ)
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.