Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Up 122.2% in February

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,400 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 13th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at C$3.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.71. Vimian Group AB has a fifty-two week low of C$2.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.12.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

