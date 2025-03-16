Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 530,645 shares in the last quarter. Alta Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $3,593,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,666,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 136,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 34.4% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 220,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,373.95. This represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $67,389.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,859 shares of company stock valued at $326,458. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.15 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $12.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

