Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Shares of VRDN opened at $15.92 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

