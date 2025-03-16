Vivid Seats’ (SEAT) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.25.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Institutional Trading of Vivid Seats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $23,250,000. Huber Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,627,000. Visualize Group LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth about $3,327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 314,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 303,878 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

