Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Holdings Raised by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,487,000 after buying an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,062,000 after buying an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,884,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,474,000 after buying an additional 592,523 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,678,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $212,152,000 after buying an additional 38,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,012,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE VOYA opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

