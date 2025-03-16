Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VYGR. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

VYGR opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $4.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,778 shares of company stock valued at $58,548. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Stories

