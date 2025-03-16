Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 3,080 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after buying an additional 811,425 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after buying an additional 183,610 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,901,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.65 and a 200-day moving average of $207.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

