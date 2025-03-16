WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 24.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in WD-40 by 28.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $238.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of -0.10. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $211.03 and a twelve month high of $292.36.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

