Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Trading Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 164,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 77,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.96 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$20.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Featured Stories

