Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Trading Up 15.4% – Here’s What Happened

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.36. Approximately 147,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 263,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

The firm has a market cap of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Westrock Coffee by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Westrock Coffee by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westrock Coffee by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 45.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

Featured Articles

