Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Xcel Brands to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 236.80% and a negative return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Brands will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xcel Brands stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,452,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 10.37% of Xcel Brands worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.