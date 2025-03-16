ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Short Interest Down 54.6% in February

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 816,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.08% of ZyVersa Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZyVersa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

