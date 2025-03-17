14,815 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,414,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 388,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 663,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS OMFS opened at $37.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $228.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $44.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2004 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

