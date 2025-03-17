1,486 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

SAP Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $264.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average of $248.05. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

