18,191 Shares in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.28% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPHD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $37.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.92.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

