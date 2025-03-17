18,224 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BUG opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $819.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $36.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

