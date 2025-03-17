20,331 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after buying an additional 583,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,798,000 after acquiring an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,687,000 after acquiring an additional 23,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 108.2% during the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 553,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 287,636 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KURA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $7.14 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,253 shares in the company, valued at $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,078.91. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,729 shares of company stock worth $92,307. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kura Oncology

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.