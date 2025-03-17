334,662 Shares in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 334,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,792,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,479,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,729,000 after purchasing an additional 110,610 shares during the period.

TRNO stock opened at $66.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.89.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.24. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.18% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

