35,960 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $927,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,751,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,352,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

