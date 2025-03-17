41,741 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 117.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the period.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of RMI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $16.74.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.