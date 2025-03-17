41,741 Shares in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 117.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 483,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 87,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the period.

Shares of RMI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.78. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $16.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

