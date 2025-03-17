6,299 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $470,588,000. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,536,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,707,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,628,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,778,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,682,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

