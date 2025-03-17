73,156 Shares in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTHR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $248.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $219.39 and a one year high of $272.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.