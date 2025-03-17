7,419 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,798,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,732.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,748,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,688 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.22 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

