7,836 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPV. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,695,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,713,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $97.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

