806,135 Shares in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 806,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,379,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $26.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.89.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.