ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACIW. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles E. Peters, Jr. sold 12,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $744,955.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,073.94. This represents a 13.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of ACIW opened at $52.92 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

