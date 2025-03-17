Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 191.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,853 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth about $872,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,414,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,508,000 after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

