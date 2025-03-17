Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services LLC

Tiff Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,696 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,019,028 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $192,902,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.03 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.56.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total transaction of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,445.55. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,048 shares of company stock valued at $17,374,274 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.62.

View Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.