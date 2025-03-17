Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Up 23.9% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,307,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 23.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

