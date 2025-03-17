Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 23.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 23.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. Approximately 5,307,589 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Alphamin Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21.

About Alphamin Resources

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

