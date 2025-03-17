Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 23.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 23.9% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,307,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$511.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
Alphamin Resources Company Profile
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
