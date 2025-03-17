Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 23.9% – Here’s Why

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 23.9% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.57. 5,307,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 1,128,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$511.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alphamin Resources
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.